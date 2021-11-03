President Ilham Aliyev receives former President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović (UPDATE)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received former President of the Republic of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović.
During the conversation, they touched upon the importance of the 8th Global Baku Forum to be held under the motto “The world after COVID-19”, noting that this event will contribute to international cooperation.
The sides recalled President Ilham Aliyev`s visit to Croatia and his meeting with Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović during the trip, stressing the role of this visit in expanding bilateral relations.
