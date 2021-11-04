Everything to depend on Armenia's position because Azerbaijan’s position is clear – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

Everything will depend on Armenia's position because Azerbaijan’s position is clear, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said while delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19”, Trend reports.

Prezident İlham Əliyev: Hər şey Ermənistanın mövqeyindən asılı olacaq, çünki bizim mövqeyimiz tam aydındır