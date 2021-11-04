Now Azerbaijan is in post-conflict situation and we made some proposals to Armenia – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

Now Azerbaijan is in a post-conflict situation and we have made a number of proposals to Armenia to start to work on a peace agreement because we want to talk about peace, future, not the war, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said while delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19”, Trend reports.