Globally, we are one of countries that talk about "vaccine nationalism" and inequitable distribution of vaccines - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4
Trend:
Globally, we are one of the countries that talk about "vaccine nationalism" and the inequitable distribution of vaccines, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said while delivering speech at the opening ceremony of the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19”, Trend reports.
