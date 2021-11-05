Climate change led to increase in number of refugees and migrants - Croatian ex-president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Climate change has led to an increase in the number of refugees and migrants, ex-President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said during panel discussions within the VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

According to Grabar-Kitarovic, it’s necessary to prevent crimes against humanity and incitement to conflicts, and to investigate their causes.

"Migrants should contribute to the country, in which they live, and become its useful citizens. It’s necessary to make them feel a part of the society to which they emigrated," she noted.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.