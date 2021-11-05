Azerbaijan's Parliament discussing statement in connection with November 8 - Victory Day
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5
Trend:
Azerbaijan's Parliament is discussing its statement in connection with November 8 - Victory Day [commemorating liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] at the plenary session, Trend reports.
