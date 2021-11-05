Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Oil transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan down
Azerbaijan's Azercosmos, Belarusian Academy of Sciences sign co-op agreement
Azerbaijan supports all global requirements on climate change - energy minister
Britain's Cairn Energy cements end of India tax dispute with undertakings Other News 12:58
Social security: Pension cover extension to 38 cr workers on the cards Other News 12:52
Russia records over 40,700 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 12:50
Shah Deniz operating expenditures significantly up Oil&Gas 12:46
WHO approval opens up Covaxin for worldwide use, says ICMR chief Other News 12:38
In line with changing world, India must bolster its military capabilities: PM Modi Other News 12:37
FM talks Armenia avoiding to provide minefields for previously occupied Azerbaijan's lands Politics 12:30
Azerbaijan complied with international humanitarian law during second Karabakh war - FM Politics 12:29
Oil transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan down Oil&Gas 12:16
President Ilham Aliyev receives former Turkish MP Binali Yildirim (PHOTO) Politics 12:12
Top US trade official Katherine Tai to visit India on Nov 22-23 Other News 12:11
Proposal made to increase minimum wage in Azerbaijan Economy 12:07
President Ilham Aliyev receives Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic States (PHOTO) Politics 12:06
Uzbekistan becomes permanent observer at OAS Uzbekistan 12:06
Georgia, Germany sign protocol on development of co-op Georgia 12:04
Azerbaijan's Azercosmos, Belarusian Academy of Sciences sign co-op agreement Economy 11:57
It is necessary to switch to renewable energy sources - ex-CEO of ISESCO Oil&Gas 11:56
UK's Co-op Bank profit run continues as turnaround kicks in Europe 11:34
UNICEF provides Georgia with COVID-19 protective equipment Georgia 11:29
Azerbaijan's Parliament discussing statement in connection with November 8 - Victory Day Politics 11:27
Azerbaijan’s parliament sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on occasion of Victory Day Politics 11:27
Ex-president of UN General Assembly calls on to reduce environmental damage by 2050 Politics 11:21
India delivers 100 tonnes of nano fertilizer to Sri Lanka Other News 11:20
Uzbekistan’s fund for reconstruction and dev’t allocates funds to support agriculture Uzbekistan 11:20
bp sees significant y-o-y growth in BTC opex Oil&Gas 11:10
Concert program dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day being filmed at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku (PHOTO) Society 11:09
Azerbaijan’s parliament begins regular plenary session Politics 11:07
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 5 Georgia 11:03
Legislation and standards need to be developed in relation to global warming – Moldova’s ex-PM Politics 11:02
Georgia’s wheat imports double in 9M2021 Georgia 10:52
Azerbaijan supports all global requirements on climate change - energy minister Oil&Gas 10:51
Delta bookings soar in six weeks after U.S. move to open borders US 10:49
Up to 800 million people don't have access to electricity - deputy head of IEA Oil&Gas 10:47
Climate change led to increase in number of refugees and migrants - Croatian ex-president Politics 10:45
Strong partnership between Georgia and US of utmost importance – PM Georgia 10:44
Honda lowers profit outlook 15% amid chip shortage Other News 10:41
Baku Higher Oil School solemnly celebrates Victory Day (PHOTO) Society 10:22
Israeli parliament approves 2022 budget Israel 10:10
Azerbaijan’s parliament to discuss declaring amnesty in connection with Victory Day Politics 10:03
Azerbaijan, Latvia have great potential for strengthening economic, political relations - Latvian ex-president (Exclusive) Business 10:02
Rusal shares plummet 5% on Hong Kong Exchange as aluminum prices decline Russia 09:50
OIC ex-Sec-Gen talks Azerbaijan liberating its lands from occupation, rights of IDPs Politics 09:48
Azerbaijani boxer grabs bronze at 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championship Society 09:46
Fourth panel within VIII Global Baku Forum under motto "The world after COVID-19” starts (PHOTO) Politics 09:42
Without stability, no talk of peace, human rights - Secretary-General of Higher Committee on Human Fraternity Politics 09:36
Oil gains around 1% after OPEC+ holds line on supply Oil&Gas 09:31
International Scientific Conference, “Tatars of Lithuania" was held at ADA University (PHOTO) Society 09:28
Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan reveals changes in GDP structure Uzbekistan 09:28
Britain approves Merck's COVID-19 pill in world first World 08:56
Georgia's domestic export up in 9M2021 Georgia 08:33
Netherlands’ FMO is open to new investments in Uzbek financial sector (Exclusive) Finance 08:00
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,421 Kazakhstan 07:33
Japan to provide $880 cash payout to minors as part of stimulus Other News 07:08
EBRD raises Turkey's 2021 growth forecast to 9% Turkey 06:10
UN chief calls for political solution to crisis in Sudan World 05:12
Portuguese president announces to dissolve parliament Other News 04:13
Turkey to reach double-digit GDP growth rate by year-end, says president Turkey 03:15
Biden sets COVID-19 vaccine rules for businesses US 02:17
Azerbaijani Karabakh football club reaches the playoffs of the UEFA Conference League Society 01:26
At least 14 killed in bandit attack in northern Kenya Other News 00:57
Baku acts as political center again - World leaders turn to Baku Global Forum Politics 00:12
Chronicles of Victory: November 5, 2020 Politics 00:01
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 4 Society 4 November 23:36
Azerbaijani serviceman dies from shrapnel wound during exercises Society 4 November 23:15
Poland donates Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to Georgia Georgia 4 November 22:52
Exports from Iran’s Sarakhs to Turkmenistan tripled thanks to recent agreements Iran 4 November 22:28
Kyrgyzstan, EU launch first ever Twinning program Kyrgyzstan 4 November 21:59
Now we are in post-conflict situation where we made several proposals to Armenia – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 November 21:06
These resolutions probably would have remained on paper for another 27 years if Azerbaijan did not itself restore its territorial integrity - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 November 21:02
Everything will depend on Armenia's position, because our position is absolutely clear – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 November 20:59
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern increases gas production Oil&Gas 4 November 20:59
Based on our initiative database for COVID treatment been established - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 November 20:57
Baku Global Forum transformed into one of leading platform - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 November 20:54
We are one of countries which openly speaks about such issue like vaccine nationalism and unfair distribution of vaccines on global scale – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 November 20:53
WB may restore publishing Doing Business reports (Exclusive) Politics 4 November 20:42
Turkey discloses number of ships received by Mersin port since early 2021 Turkey 4 November 20:07
Turkmenistan eyes to reduce methane emissions - deputy PM Turkmenistan 4 November 19:52
EBRD welcomes more Azerbaijani cities’ joining its Green Cities program (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 4 November 19:42
SOFAZ discloses revenues from Shah Deniz, ACG Oil&Gas 4 November 19:37
Turkey discloses number of ships received by Zonguldak port Turkey 4 November 19:28
Azerbaijan names schools, lyceums in honor of national heroes and heroes of Second Karabakh War Society 4 November 19:11
Sangachal terminal increases Shah Deniz gas exports Oil&Gas 4 November 19:07
ICGB licensed for natural gas transmission for territory of Bulgaria Oil&Gas 4 November 18:54
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to issue new banknotes Economy 4 November 18:25
Turkey shares cargo traffic data for Tekirdag port in 9M2021 Turkey 4 November 18:25
Kazakhstan to see further decline in net export of energy resources in 2021 - IHS Markit Oil&Gas 4 November 18:25
Global Baku Forum especially important amid COVID-19 pandemic – Romanian ex-PM (Exclusive) Politics 4 November 18:04
Climate change situation to worsen if necessary steps not taken - former Israeli PM Politics 4 November 18:03
Emirates to launch daily Tel Aviv - Dubai flights Arab World 4 November 17:56
Uzbekistan, Turkey strike deal to co-op on thermal power production Uzbekistan 4 November 17:51
China, Russia will continue to work on settlement of Iranian nuclear problem - ministry Other News 4 November 17:39
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to new 19-month low US 4 November 17:37
Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan establish joint investment fund Uzbekistan 4 November 17:36
Euro zone business growth slipped to six-month low in Oct as price pressures soared Europe 4 November 17:35
Azerbaijan increases imports of Turkish chemical products Turkey 4 November 17:34
Turkmennebit announces open tender for repair of gas turbine engines Tenders 4 November 17:34
UAE targets 25% of global hydrogen fuel market by 2030 Arab World 4 November 17:27
It is important to find ways to build long-term peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Politics 4 November 17:23
We must try to prevent shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in any given part of the world - Former UK PM Politics 4 November 17:18
US can play a role in achieving peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia - former ambassador (Exclusive) Politics 4 November 17:18
