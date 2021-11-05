Chairman of Committee on Religious and Waqf Affairs of Egyptian Parliament congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5
Trend:
Chairman of the Committee on Religious and Waqf Affairs of the Parliament of the Arab Republic of Egypt professor Ali Gomaa sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day.
