Turkish MoD shares post dedicated to Victory Day of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense shared a Twitter publication dedicated to November 8 - Azerbaijan's Victory Day [commemorating liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend reports.

"On the occasion of November 8, the Victory Day of Azerbaijan, we congratulate our brothers who liberated their lands from occupation and demonstrated the strength of the Turks to the whole world. Turkey and Azerbaijan will always be together as "one nation - two states", the publication said.

According to the decree of President Ilham Aliyev "On the establishment of Victory Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan" signed on December 3, 2020, November 8 is celebrated as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

On September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces on the frontline, the Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist". The 44-day Second Karabakh War, which erupted as a result, put an end to nearly thirty years of occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

The liberation of Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh, dear to every Azerbaijani, on November 8, played a decisive role in the fate of the war, leading to the defeat of the Armenia's leadership and the cessation of hostilities.