Azerbaijan’s rocket and artillery units conduct live-fire exercises (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

Units of the rocket and artillery forces of Azerbaijan conducted live-fire exercises in accordance with the combat training plan for 2021, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, in the course of the exercises, conducted with the aim of improving the field training and practical skills of the personnel, artillery units took up firing positions after being withdrawn to the concentration areas.

The ministry notes that practicing fire control and other issues has improved the knowledge and skills of the military.

The subunits completed the assigned tasks, destroying the targets of the simulated enemy with aimed fire.