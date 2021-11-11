Azerbaijan’s rocket and artillery units conduct live-fire exercises (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11
Trend:
Units of the rocket and artillery forces of Azerbaijan conducted live-fire exercises in accordance with the combat training plan for 2021, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
According to the ministry, in the course of the exercises, conducted with the aim of improving the field training and practical skills of the personnel, artillery units took up firing positions after being withdrawn to the concentration areas.
The ministry notes that practicing fire control and other issues has improved the knowledge and skills of the military.
The subunits completed the assigned tasks, destroying the targets of the simulated enemy with aimed fire.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
We will continue to provide support in process of reconstruction and restoration of liberated lands in future too - Erdogan
Reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated lands to be one of main directions in budget expenditures for 2022 – minister
Azerbaijan’s 2022 state budget largest in 30-year history of independence – deputy chairman of parliament
Azerbaijani president played significant role in ensuring stability in region - former Deputy Assistant Secretary at US State Dep’t
Azerbaijan in its efforts of post-conflict rehabilitation is looking forward to cooperation with UNESCO - Azerbaijan FM (PHOTO)