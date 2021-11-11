President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkey (UPDATE)

Politics 11 November 2021 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

details added (first version posted on 20:17)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Turkey to attend the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States.

A guard of honor was arranged for the president at the Ataturk Airport decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Reps of over 30 Russian companies to visit Azerbaijan as part of business mission
Reps of over 30 Russian companies to visit Azerbaijan as part of business mission
Kazakhstan's dependence on global commodity market creates additional risks
Kazakhstan's dependence on global commodity market creates additional risks
Companies from Russia’s Novosibirsk have great potential to enter Azerbaijani market
Companies from Russia’s Novosibirsk have great potential to enter Azerbaijani market
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan discloses production volume of dry gas for 2022 Economy 20:57
Azerbaijan unveils production volume of lubricants in 2022 Economy 20:37
Azerbaijan discloses funds to be allocated for infrastructure projects in 2022 Economy 20:27
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 20:17
MasterCard rep in Azerbaijan talks about security of making payments through smartphone Economy 20:09
Azerbaijan unveils production volume of fuel oil for 2022 Oil&Gas 19:44
Azerbaijan discloses funds to be allocated for social projects in 2022 Economy 19:34
Reps of over 30 Russian companies to visit Azerbaijan as part of business mission Economy 19:27
Azerbaijan predicts production volume of petroleum coke for 2022 Economy 19:06
Production of oil products in Azerbaijan to increase by 2025 Economy 18:52
Production of hydrotreated gasoline to decrease in Azerbaijan by 2024 Economy 18:35
Diesel fuel production in Azerbaijan to increase by 2025 Economy 18:26
Kazakhstan's dependence on global commodity market creates additional risks Business 18:09
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s liquids output Oil&Gas 18:06
Consumer spending in Azerbaijan up Finance 17:57
Kazakhstan reveals diesel fuel deficit reasons Oil&Gas 17:55
Kazakhstan, the US to exchange trade missions Kazakhstan 17:53
Russians set record for cash loans taken out per year Russia 17:51
Georgian Ministry of Justice welcomes EU Court decision on Saakashvili Georgia 17:51
Iran's steel industry to face possible gas shortage during coming winter Oil&Gas 17:47
Russia’s Rostov actively negotiating on doing business in Azerbaijan Economy 17:42
UAE, Bahrain, Israel and U.S. forces in first joint naval drill Arab World 17:39
Kazakhstan liquids supply forecast for 2021 expected to decline Oil&Gas 17:29
Azerbaijan forecasts volume of tobacco production in 2022 Economy 17:20
Companies from Russia’s Novosibirsk have great potential to enter Azerbaijani market Economy 17:10
Maersk Drilling sees decrease in Int’l floater segment Oil&Gas 16:50
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:46
Azerbaijan confirms 1,774 more COVID-19 cases, 2,365 recoveries Society 16:38
Georgia sees increase in tourist inflow from Kazakhstan Georgia 16:21
Turkmenistan to purchase equipment from Huawei and Nokia ICT 16:20
Kazakhstan discloses funds allocated for development of villages Kazakhstan 16:09
Kazakhstan to develop five-year repair plan for oil refineries Economy 16:06
Etihad strategy focused on fleet of Boeing 787, Airbus A350s Arab World 15:50
Turkmenistan sets number of fees, charges for int'l cargo transportation Transport 15:50
Azerbaijan, unlike other countries, did not attract loans during COVID-19 pandemic - minister Economy 15:48
Iran's CBI unveils value of foreign assets of Iranian banks Finance 15:47
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 11 Society 15:42
Google to build fourth data center in Israel Israel 15:40
Turkey's aviation fuel exports to Georgia plummet Georgia 15:40
Azerbaijan records slight increase in non-cash transactions in foreign exchange market Finance 15:37
EU Commission raises 2021 euro zone growth forecast, sees strong 2022 Europe 15:35
Essay completion results on Victory Day announced (PHOTO) Society 15:25
US to underpin non-OPEC supply growth in 2022-2023 Oil&Gas 15:08
Capital of Iran’s Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company increases Oil&Gas 15:02
Salaries of law enforcement officers in Azerbaijan may be increased Economy 15:00
Azerbaijani finance minister talks state budget expenditures for 2022 Economy 14:58
Iran’s CBI shares data on debts of public sector Finance 14:58
Azerbaijani finance minister talks financial provision of bill on servicemen status Economy 14:57
Azerbaijani finance minister discloses expected benefits for taxpayers in 2022 Economy 14:56
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 14:55
Georgia reveals countries with biggest tourist inflow for 10M2021 Georgia 14:54
Uzbekistan shares data on investments in fixed capital in 9M2021 Uzbekistan 14:53
Azerbaijan's budget revenues from corporate income tax in non-oil sector to grow in 2022 Economy 14:52
Germany funds Georgia’s biodiversity conservation project Georgia 14:50
Iran purchases soybean seeds from local farmers Business 14:49
Iran eyes increase load/unload operations in its ports Transport 14:46
Iran to develop North Pars gas field Oil&Gas 14:45
Azerbaijan's state budget for 2022 stable, risk-free – MP Economy 14:41
Azerbaijani FM talks about Turkic Council’s development Politics 14:06
Russia records another 40,759 coronavirus cases Russia 14:04
Azerbaijan discloses volume of medium-term gov't bonds to be put up for auction Finance 14:03
Azerbaijan’s rocket and artillery units conduct live-fire exercises (VIDEO) Politics 14:01
Azerbaijan creating unified system on e-registration of documents - minister Economy 13:58
Azerbaijan sees growth in retail trade turnover for 9M2021 Business 13:39
Necessary to amend Strategy for Public Debt Management in Azerbaijan – finance minister Economy 13:30
Azerbaijani finance minister talks growth in non-oil sector Economy 13:25
President Ilham Aliyev receives BP Chief Executive Officer (VIDEO) Politics 13:16
We will continue to provide support in process of reconstruction and restoration of liberated lands in future too - Erdogan Politics 13:12
Azerbaijan accelerates preparation for construction of Zangazur corridor – minister Economy 12:57
Saudi Arabia's Almunajem Foods announces intention to go public Arab World 12:53
Kazakhstan to restore units of Zhambyl State District Power Plant Oil&Gas 12:42
Amnesty act to be executed ahead of schedule - Public Council under Azerbaijani justice ministry Politics 12:26
Azerbaijani Justice Ministry talks persons released under amnesty act on Victory Day Society 12:25
Reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated lands to be one of main directions in budget expenditures for 2022 – minister Economy 12:24
Azerbaijan's victory paved way for long-term peace, stability in region - Turkish FM Politics 12:10
Azerbaijan’s 2022 state budget largest in 30-year history of independence – deputy chairman of parliament Economy 12:09
Azerbaijan’s parliament discussing draft state budget for 2022 Politics 12:09
Zangazur corridor to contribute to development of Turkic world - Turkish FM Politics 11:56
Tatneft PJSC in Turkmenistan to purchase spare parts for special vehicles via tender Tenders 11:46
Azerbaijan's draft state budget for 2022 may be amended Economy 11:45
Oil market to shift to surpluses in 2022, 2023 Oil&Gas 11:44
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange increasing Finance 11:44
Iran deputy FM holds talks on JCPOA with high-ranking German officials Nuclear Program 11:40
Recent oil price strength to persist in near-term, says OIES Oil&Gas 11:39
ADB funds infrastructure development project in Georgia Georgia 11:37
Azerbaijan reveals projected allocations for social security for 2022 Economy 11:31
Azerbaijan forecasts production volume in processing industry for 2022 Economy 11:23
Serbia expects increase in electricity consumption amid energy transition – deputy PM (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:22
Serbia planning to establish strategic natural gas reserves in long run – deputy PM (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:16
KazMunayGas continues subsoil use activities together with partners Economy 11:13
Serbian deputy PM reveals time of getting access to Southern Gas Corridor (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:07
SOCAR in Azerbaijan evacuates employees from offshore facilities due to storm Society 11:06
Uzbekistan's Almalyk MMC exceeds its export plans for 10M2021 Uzbekistan 11:05
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 11 Georgia 10:59
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 10:59
Seminar dedicated to anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi held in Indonesia (PHOTO) Society 10:55
Turkey decreases import of crude oil from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 10:52
Turkmenistan boosts supplies of crude oil to Turkey Oil&Gas 10:47
Azerbaijan eyes co-op with Saudi Arabia in gas sector Oil&Gas 10:45
Azerbaijan announces timeframe for launching 240-megawatt wind power plant Oil&Gas 10:34
All news