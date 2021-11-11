President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkey (UPDATE)
details added (first version posted on 20:17)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Turkey to attend the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States.
A guard of honor was arranged for the president at the Ataturk Airport decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
We will continue to provide support in process of reconstruction and restoration of liberated lands in future too - Erdogan
Reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated lands to be one of main directions in budget expenditures for 2022 – minister
Azerbaijan’s 2022 state budget largest in 30-year history of independence – deputy chairman of parliament