President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new building of Turkic Council Secretariat in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Trend:

The opening ceremony of the new building of the Secretariat of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States was held in Istanbul on November 12, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for Turkic-Speaking States Baghdad Amreyev took part in the event.

The heads of state and government raised the state flags of their countries in front of the building, and cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of the new building of the Secretariat.