Armenia purposefully aggravates situation – Azerbaijan’s MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:06)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

Trend:

Armenia has been recently making deliberate provocations, Trend reports on Nov. 16 referring to the Azerbaijani foreign ministry.

"The illegal visit of former Armenian minister of defense to the Azerbaijani territory, which is temporarily under the control of Russian peacekeepers, the holding of military meeting, the concentration of about 60 Armenian servicemen on the road leading to the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Lachin district, as well as intensive shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Kalbajar and Lachin districts by the Armenian armed forces show that the Armenian side is purposefully aggravating the situation," said the ministry.

The ministry pointed out that Armenia is not interested in ensuring peace and security in the region, as well as in delimiting borders with Azerbaijan.