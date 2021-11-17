Azerbaijan allocates funds to Executive Power of Baku following presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures to improve the material and technical supply of the housing and communal services of the city of Baku on November 17, Trend reports.

According to the decree, in order to provide communal equipment for the housing and communal services of the Executive Power of Baku city, 18.8 million manat ($11 million) were allocated from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan envisioned in the state budget for 2021 to the Executive Power of Baku.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in this decree, and the Cabinet of Ministers - to resolve issues arising from it.