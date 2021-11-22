US welcomes decision to create direct communication line between Azerbaijan, Armenia via defense ministries – ambassador (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 15:30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

The US welcomes the decision to create a direct communication line between Azerbaijan and Armenia through the ministry of defense, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle D. Litzenberger told reporters while answering Trend correspondent’s question on Nov .22.

"We welcome this step. We also believe that the parties should demonstrate their readiness to use this mechanism and benefit from it. I was also very pleased to hear the news about the decision to hold a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels. The US also worked hard on this. This meeting will ensure trust between the parties," Litzenberger said.