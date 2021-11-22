Armenian press spreads false information – Azerbaijani MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22
Trend:
The information spread by the Armenian press that the Armenian soldier was allegedly wounded as a result of shelling of the Azerbaijani army units stationed in the direction of Kalbajar district is false, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
"No shout-out took place in the mentioned direction," the message said.
