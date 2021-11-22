Armenian press spreads false information – Azerbaijani MoD

Politics 22 November 2021 19:36 (UTC+04:00)
Armenian press spreads false information – Azerbaijani MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

The information spread by the Armenian press that the Armenian soldier was allegedly wounded as a result of shelling of the Azerbaijani army units stationed in the direction of Kalbajar district is false, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"No shout-out took place in the mentioned direction," the message said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
US committed to continue partnership with Azerbaijan in healthcare even after COVID-19 – ambassador
US committed to continue partnership with Azerbaijan in healthcare even after COVID-19 – ambassador
Armenian press spreads false information – Azerbaijani MoD
Armenian press spreads false information – Azerbaijani MoD
Agricultural products may be exported from liberated Azerbaijani lands to any country - Food Safety Agency
Agricultural products may be exported from liberated Azerbaijani lands to any country - Food Safety Agency
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Secretary General of TURKSOY (PHOTO) Politics 21:15
French Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 21:15
Kazakhstan has great potential to use high environmental standards in practice - AIFC Kazakhstan 20:37
US pleased to see tension between Iran and Azerbaijan defused Politics 20:35
OSCE MG is only format, where US and Russia cooperate well, says Litzenberger Politics 20:33
US committed to continue partnership with Azerbaijan in healthcare even after COVID-19 – ambassador Society 19:56
Azerbaijan’s Azeraluminium company opens tender to buy protective equipment Tenders 19:55
Demand for real estate increases sharply in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 19:50
Azerbaijani company opens tender to buy wood beams Tenders 19:49
Turkmenistan voices proposals to expand partnership within EU-Central Asia format Turkmenistan 19:47
US wants to support comprehensive settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia – ambassador Politics 19:45
Armenian press spreads false information – Azerbaijani MoD Politics 19:36
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Finnish ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 19:32
President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Portuguese ambassador (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 19:18
President Ilham Aliyev accepts credentials of incoming Ugandan ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 19:17
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Nigerian ambassador (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 19:16
US would like to see more opportunities for its companies in Azerbaijan – envoy Economy 19:13
Price indexes of industrial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall on Nov.22 Uzbekistan 19:12
Azerbaijani Alliance Logistics, Russian Railways intend to sign memorandum Transport 19:01
Georgia’s car re-export to Azerbaijan increases Georgia 18:49
US will continue to support former Azerbaijani IDPs – ambassador Politics 18:45
Uzbekistan shares data on volume of reserve assets in 10M2021 Uzbekistan 18:41
Azerbaijani special forces hold exercises in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18:32
Kazakh Air Astana opens tender on int'l transport-logistics services for 2022 Tenders 18:31
US Ambassador to Azerbaijan plans to visit Aghdam Politics 18:19
Turkmenistan joins Global Green Growth Institute Turkmenistan 18:16
US working to help support diversification of Azerbaijan’s economy – ambassador Oil&Gas 18:12
Iran lays several railway lines Transport 18:01
Russia and Lebanon mull conditions for upgrade of Rosneft terminal in Beirut — Lavrov Russia 17:59
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 17:54
Turkmenistan continues to lead in supply of gas to China via pipeline Turkmenistan 17:49
Turkey reveals cargo shipment via Trabzon port for 9M2021 Turkey 17:42
Kazakhstan boosts volumes of coal extraction over 10M2021 Business 17:34
Agricultural products may be exported from liberated Azerbaijani lands to any country - Food Safety Agency Economy 17:34
Kazakhstan unveils trade indicators with top largest CIS partners Business 17:33
Georgia’s economic growth maintains positive dynamics – TBC Capital Georgia 17:31
Azerbaijan discloses weekly mine clearing stats for its liberated areas Politics 17:26
U.S. airlines, airports brace for busy Thanksgiving travel week US 17:11
Passenger transportation indicators on increase in Kazakhstan Transport 17:10
Iran could see increase in exports via TAPI gas pipeline - Center for Strategic Studies Oil&Gas 17:10
German online car dealer Auto1 raises 2021 targets on strong demand Europe 17:09
Iran Health Ministry approves use of another domestic COVID-19 vaccine Business 16:59
Excessive gas consumption in household sector crippling Iran Oil&Gas 16:57
I was pleased with news of upcoming meeting of Azerbaijan, Armenia leaders - Ambassador Politics 16:50
US grateful to Azerbaijan for participation in NATO mission in Afghanistan – ambassador Politics 16:45
US ambassador talks humanitarian aid provided to Azerbaijan for fight against COVID-19 pandemic Politics 16:39
Uzbekistan shares data on fruit and vegetable exports Uzbekistan 16:39
Iran records increase in inflation rate Business 16:26
Hungarians line up for shots as COVID surges across Europe Europe 16:24
Goldman calls oil's recent fall excessive, reiterates $85 forecast Oil&Gas 16:20
Azerbaijan boosts export of crop products to Russia Economy 16:20
Iran calls for IAEA to remain in technical co-op Nuclear Program 16:20
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala expects unchanged investment strategy in 2022 Arab World 16:18
Al Jazeera TV channel broadcasts report from Azerbaijan’s liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:15
Israel eyes setting up its own vaccine production facility Israel 16:14
Azerbaijan, Croatia discuss co-op in energy systems Economy 16:09
Azerbaijan to consider possible use of Paxlovid, Molnupiravir drugs for COVID-19 patients - expert Society 16:05
French authorities violate their own laws - Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Politics 15:54
IRICA discloses value of Iran’s trade turnover with neighboring Arab countries Business 15:52
Georgia’s re-export of cars down Georgia 15:49
Dalia Power seen ending gas supply agreement with Energean Israel 15:48
Three US companies involved in projects on Azerbaijani liberated lands – ambassador Economy 15:48
Turkmen state concern to attract production plant construction services via tender Tenders 15:40
Azerbaijani president signs law approving protocol to extend term of agreement between Azerbaijan, UN Food and Agriculture Organization Politics 15:33
US supports Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure Europe's energy security – ambassador Politics 15:30
US welcomes decision to create direct communication line between Azerbaijan, Armenia via defense ministries – ambassador Politics 15:30
Turkey sees increase in number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting country Turkey 15:23
Turkey discloses cargo, passenger traffic at Antalya Airport for 10M2021 Turkey 15:19
Presentation on work to be done in Azerbaijani liberated lands would be held in S.Korea in coming days Politics 15:16
US committed to ensuring lasting peace in South Caucasus – ambassador Politics 15:14
President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on ensuring activity of Azerbaijani Embassy in Vatican Politics 15:14
Iran still looking to solve drought problem Oil&Gas 15:06
Azerbaijan, Russia plan to launch 'railway industrial express' project Economy 14:57
Georgia reveals producer price index for industrial goods Georgia 14:56
Kazakhstan reports increase in monetary base value Finance 14:52
Turkey reveals car shipment volume between local Karasu and Ukraine’s Chornomorsk ports Turkey 14:52
Turkmenistan discloses products bought by businessmen at State Commodity and Raw Material Exchange Turkmenistan 14:52
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 22 Society 14:45
Georgia’s GDP to reach historical maximum in 2022 – government Georgia 14:26
Sweden's Ericsson snaps up cloud firm Vonage in $6.2 bln deal Europe 14:24
Turkey shares data on cargo shipments at Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport in 10M2021 Turkey 14:22
Iran and Iraq look to expand agricultural ties Business 14:03
Russia detects 35,681 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since October 24 Russia 13:57
Azerbaijan's Bibi-Heybat Shipyard wraps up repair of 'Shirvan 2' crane vessel (PHOTO) Transport 13:57
Cargo movements in Iranian ports soar Transport 13:55
Azerbaijan’s natural gas imports down Oil&Gas 13:50
Shelf life of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 extended - Azerbaijani Health Ministry Society 13:26
Shah Deniz 2 starts production from the fifth well on North flank Oil&Gas 13:20
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange drops Finance 13:16
Georgia issues treasury bonds to cover domestic debt Georgia 13:09
Iranian banks issue large loans in services sector Business 13:02
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender for hydrogen content measurement Tenders 12:48
Israeli venture firm OurCrowd gets license to operate in the UAE Israel 12:47
Azerbaijan notes decrease in investments in non-oil sector for 10M2021 Economy 12:45
Israeli fintech platform 8fig raises $50m Israel 12:33
Iran sees increase in prices of agricultural goods Business 12:19
EU, EBRD support Georgian construction company’s ambitions to enter EU market Georgia 12:19
Kazakh company to purchase batteries via tender ICT 12:00
Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports up Oil&Gas 11:56
Azerbaijan holds Drift Cup Tournament (PHOTO) Society 11:56
All news