Phone conversation held between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27
Trend:
On November 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had a phone conversation with President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.
The heads of state hailed the successful development of Azerbaijan-Belarus relations, and exchanged views on the further strengthening of ties in political, economic and humanitarian areas.
During the phone conversation, they also discussed future contacts.
