ECO Council of FMs supports Azerbaijan's proposal to establish Clean Energy Center (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in the 25th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) on November 27, 2021, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The meeting participants supported Azerbaijan’s proposal to create a Clean Energy Center of the ECO Member States and made a decision to establish this center.

Speaking at the event, the Azerbaijani minister informed about Azerbaijan's ties with the ECO, the implementation and deepening of cooperation, the current situation in the South Caucasus region, the ongoing reconstruction and restoration work in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].

Moreover, he touched upon the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement in the framework of the fight against global challenges, and the work carried out in this direction.