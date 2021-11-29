President Ilham Aliyev signs order to recall Consul General of Azerbaijan in Russia’s Yekaterinburg
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to recall Ilgar Iskandarov from the post of Consul General of Azerbaijan in Russia’s Yekaterinburg city on Nov. 29.
