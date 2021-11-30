Chinese FM makes statement on meeting of leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia in Sochi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

China welcomes Russia's efforts to maintain regional peace and stability, the official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian stated at a briefing, commenting on the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia, which took place in Sochi on Nov. 26, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"China welcomes the efforts that Russia is making to maintain regional peace and stability," he said.

According to Chinese FM, both Azerbaijan and Armenia are friendly partners of China.

"China sincerely hopes that the two sides will meet each other halfway, resolve differences through dialogue and consultation, and together maintain regional peace and stability," Lijian said.