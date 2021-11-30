Footage from crash scene of military helicopter of Azerbaijan’s State Fire Service (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

On November 30, at about 10:40 am, a military helicopter of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat aviation range located in the Khizi district, Trend reports.

According to SBS, as a result of the crash, 14 people died and two were injured.

The footage from the scene was shown on the air of the Azerbaijani AzTV channel.