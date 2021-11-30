Footage from crash scene of military helicopter of Azerbaijan’s State Fire Service (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30
Trend:
On November 30, at about 10:40 am, a military helicopter of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat aviation range located in the Khizi district, Trend reports.
According to SBS, as a result of the crash, 14 people died and two were injured.
The footage from the scene was shown on the air of the Azerbaijani AzTV channel.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Oxford University says no evidence yet that vaccines won't protect against severe disease from Omicron
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva express condolences to families of those killed in crash of military helicopter of State Border Service
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee comments on alleged reduction of $300 limit for orders from abroad