Each of those killed in helicopter crash in Azerbaijan became martyr and glorified Motherland (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:44)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan lost allies, head of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev said at the farewell ceremony for the servicemen who died in the helicopter crash, Trend reports.

"Each of those killed in the helicopter crash, having become the martyr, glorified our homeland," Guliyev added.

"I express condolences to the relatives of the martyrs on behalf of the entire staff of the State Border Service," Colonel General added. "The noble deeds of the martyrs will be passed on to the future generations."

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed, resulting in 14 deaths and two injuries on November 30, at about 10:40 (GMT+4).

The names of 14 victims:

Colonel Fuzuli Ali Javadov

Colonel Emil Nazirov

Major Elmir Hasanov

Major Emil Shahid

Major Elbrus Akhmadov

Major Emil Akhmadkhanov

Major Emil Aliyev

Captain of the Medical Service Jeyhun Akhmadkhanov

Captain Javid Bayramli

Captain Hayyam Aliyev

Captain Teymur Garaisayev

Lieutenant Abdulla Suleymanov

Senior Lieutenant Farid Nagiyev

Worker Elchin Nabiyev

The Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office initiated a criminal case under Article 352.2 (negligent violation of the rules of flight and preparation for flight, leading to the death of two or more people) and other articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.