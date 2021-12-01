Ambassador of Kazakhstan expresses condolences to Azerbaijan due to helicopter crash
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1
Trend:
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov expressed condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with the death of servicemen as a result of the crash of a military helicopter of the State Border Service, Trend reports on Dec. 1.
A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district at 10:40 (GMT+4) on Nov. 30, as a result of which two people were injured and 14 people were killed.
