Ambassador of Kazakhstan expresses condolences to Azerbaijan due to helicopter crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov expressed condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with the death of servicemen as a result of the crash of a military helicopter of the State Border Service, Trend reports on Dec. 1.

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district at 10:40 (GMT+4) on Nov. 30, as a result of which two people were injured and 14 people were killed.