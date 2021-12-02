US, UK’s ambassadors visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district (PHOTO) ((UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:22)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle D. Litzenberger and UK’s Ambassador James Sharp visited Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, Trend reports referring to the US Embassy.

According to the message, the ambassadors visited Aghdam to meet with the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories Emin Huseynov and saw first-hand the status of Aghdam city.

“The US ambassador expressed his condolences for the loss of life, and noted the challenges to rebuild,” the message said.