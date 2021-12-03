Opening of Zangazur corridor is one of most important issues – PM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3
Trend:
The opening of the Zangazur corridor is one of the most important issues, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis (parliament) on Dec. 3, Trend reports.
According to PM, after victory in the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan is confidently looking into the future.
"The opening of transport corridors in the region meets the interests of Azerbaijan," Asadov said.
