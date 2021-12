President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at newly built Culture House in Gonagkand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have arrived in Guba district for a visit.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva viewed conditions created at the newly built Culture House in Gonagkand settlement.

Will be updated