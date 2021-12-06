President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at Guba Olympic Sports Complex (UPDATE)

Politics 6 December 2021 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

details added (first version posted on 14:46)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have arrived in Guba district for a visit.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at Guba Olympic Sports Complex after reconstruction and major overhaul.

The head of state, First Lady and their daughter toured the complex.

Guba Recreation, Sports, Training and Education Complex was established on the basis of the facility. The complex will employ 200-250 people.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva viewed a swimming pool with the capacity of 340 spectators, 6,600-seat stadium, Chess Center and a hotel.

