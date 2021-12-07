International Court of Justice urges Armenia to take urgent measures against groups and individuals making violent calls on ethnic grounds (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:41)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

Trend:

The International Court of Justice ruled that the Armenian state should take urgent measures against groups and individuals making violent calls on ethnic grounds in Armenia, Trend reports.

Moreover, the International Court of Justice rejected Armenia's main claim of the immediate return of so-called prisoners of war on Dec. 7.

The International Court of Justice also rejected Armenia's claim to close the Military Trophy Park in Baku, Azerbaijan.

At the same time, Armenia's claim on the investigation of war crimes by Azerbaijan was not approved.