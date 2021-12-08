Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu had a telephone conversation on Dec. 8, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani ministry.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed the latest situation in the region, including issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements [between Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war].

"An exchange of views was held on the implementation of the cooperation platform in the 3+3 format with the participation of the countries of the region [Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey, Georgia and Iran], as well as on an extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the OIC countries, which will be held in Pakistan. During the conversation, the parties also discussed issues of mutual interest," the ministry added.