Azerbaijani Ombudsman talks about measures on Armenia's execution of decision of Int'l Court of Justice (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:49)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan believes that effective measures will be taken within the international law for the immediate implementation of the decision of the International Court of Justice by Armenia, Ombudsman of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said while commenting on the decision of the International Court of Justice in The Hague on December 7, 2021, Trend reports on Dec. 8.

“As is known, Azerbaijan, in connection with Armenia’s violation of the convention on the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination, applied to the International Court of Justice in The Hague with a petition to prohibit the cases of racial discrimination in Armenia against Azerbaijanis,” Ombudsman added.

The ombudsman said that the submitted documents also included the reports prepared by the Azerbaijani ombudsman and sent to the corresponding international organizations.

Aliyeva said that the decision of the court, adopted after the hearings on October 14-19, 2021, outlined the order to take urgent measures to prevent human rights violations against Azerbaijanis by Armenia.

“I consider the decision of the International Court of Justice in The Hague on December 7, 2021, on temporary measures to prohibit the propaganda of racial hatred by Armenia, including individuals and organizations operating on the Armenian territory and directed against Azerbaijanis, important to prevent human rights violation and ensure peace in the region,” Aliyeva said.

“We believe that effective measures will be taken within the international law for the immediate implementation of the decision of the International Court of Justice by Armenia,” Aliyeva said.