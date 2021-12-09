Two dead as result of mine explosion in Dashalti village of Shusha (UPDATE)

Politics 9 December 2021 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Title Changed:

Details added, first version posted 13:12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Two people died as a result of mine explosion in Dashalti village of Shusha, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"On December 9, at about 09:00 (GMT+4), two employees of companies engaged in restoration and construction work in the village of Dashalty, Shusha district, a resident of the Ismayilli district Vusal Gandiyev and a resident of the Gobustan district Orkhan Khanatov died as a result of mines planted by the Armenian troops," the message says.

