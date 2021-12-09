Azerbaijan’s representative takes part in Bali Democracy Forum (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:27)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Indonesia hosted the 14th meeting of the Bali Democracy Forum under the theme “Democracy for Humanity: Advancing Economic and Social Justice during Pandemic” on Dec. 9, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev.

Mammadguliyev, who was present at the online meeting, stressed Azerbaijan's contribution to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deputy foreign minister added that Azerbaijan opposes "vaccine nationalism".

In particular, Mammadguliyev reminded that a special meeting of the UN General Assembly was held in December 2020 on the initiative of the Azerbaijani President as chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The deputy minister informed the participants of the event that a trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020 put an end to the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which had lasted for almost 30 years, and Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity was restored after the 44-day second Karabakh war.

In his speech, the deputy minister stressed that Azerbaijan attaches importance to the promotion of interreligious and intercultural dialogue, various ethnic and religious groups have peacefully existed for centuries. Azerbaijan holds a number of international events.

The public and political figures from many countries, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attended the forum.

The Bali Democracy Forum has been held since 2008 at the initiative of the Indonesian government and serves to promote democracy in the Asia-Pacific region and worldwide through the exchange of positive experiences.