Azerbaijani MoD shares recent data on mine clearance in liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

Trend:

Engineering and sapper units of the Azerbaijani army, together with military sappers of Turkey, continue to clear the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation of Azerbaijan from mines and unexploded ordnance, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, to ensure the safe movement of vehicles, the roads are cleared of mines and snow cover, as well as new roads are laid to the positions of Azerbaijani units in mountainous and hard-to-reach areas.

“As a result of the work of engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories from December 1 to December 10, 342 anti-personnel and anti-tank mines were found and neutralized, and 96.7 hectares of territory were cleared of them. In general, 17,202 mines and unexploded ordnance have been found and neutralized in the liberated territories by engineering troops, 13,273 hectares of land have been cleared of mines, and 628 kilometers of roads have been laid in cooperation with other government agencies,” the message says.

The ministry noted that The Mechanical Mine Clearing Equipment (MEMATT) produced by the Turkish company ASFAT was also used to clean up our settlements and crops from mines and unexploded ordnance.