Azerbaijan could become observer in EAEU - First President of Kazakhstan (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 13:43)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10
Trend:
Azerbaijan could become an observer in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kazakhstan's First President Nursultan Nazarbayev said, Trend reports on Dec. 10.
This proposal was made by Nazarbayev during the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
“I welcome the establishment of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Nazarbayev said. “As it was mentioned earlier, I think it possible to hold the negotiations with Azerbaijan for it to become an observer in the EAEU. Uzbekistan can be cited as an example.”
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Latvia sees co-operation with Azerbaijan in solar installation dev’t as particularly positive – state secretary
New platforms for effective interaction with youth must be developed and created - Azerbaijani minister
US so-called "Summit for Democracy" is useless dialogue having nothing to do with democracy - ANALYSIS
In the world of arts: report from evening at residence of US Ambassador to Azerbaijan (Exclusive, PHOTO)