Azerbaijan could become observer in EAEU - First President of Kazakhstan (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan could become an observer in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kazakhstan's First President Nursultan Nazarbayev said, Trend reports on Dec. 10.

This proposal was made by Nazarbayev during the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

“I welcome the establishment of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Nazarbayev said. “As it was mentioned earlier, I think it possible to hold the negotiations with Azerbaijan for it to become an observer in the EAEU. Uzbekistan can be cited as an example.”