Azerbaijan thwarts another Armenia’s provocation in direction of Kalbajar - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10
Trend:
While collecting additional forces and military equipment on the Basarkechar section of the state border, the Armenian armed forces committed another provocation against Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Dec. 10.
The Armenian side attempted to fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani army stationed in Kalbajar district on December 10 from 12:00 (GMT+4).
The Armenian side’s shelling and provocative actions were suppressed as a result of retaliatory measures immediately taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army.
The situation is controlled by the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
