Armenia admits losses after own provocation in direction of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10
Trend:
Armenia has admitted losses as a result of a provocation committed by its Armed Forces in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district, Trend reports citing reports in Armenian media on Dec. 10.
The Armenian Armed Forces attempted to fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani army stationed in Kalbajar district on Dec. 10.
According to the message, one Armenian soldier was killed while several servicemen were wounded.
