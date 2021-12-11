Azerbaijan faced information, hybrid and psychological wars from first days of independence - president's aide
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11
Trend:
Azerbaijan has faced information, hybrid and psychological wars from the first days of its independence, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said at the opening of the International Strategic Communication Summit (Stratcom Summit’ 21) held in Istanbul, Trend reports.
Will be updated
