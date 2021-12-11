Turkish Armed Forces support modernization of Azerbaijani army - minister (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:01

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces support the modernization of the Azerbaijani army, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said at the Grand National Assembly (parliament), Trend reports.

Akar reminded that during the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020], Azerbaijan put an end to the 30-year occupation of its lands [by Armenia].

"In the Joint Monitoring Center, created within the framework of the signed statement on a ceasefire, the personnel of the Turkish Armed Forces and the Russian Armed Forces carry out joint service, making efforts to ensure stability, sustainable observance of the ceasefire," he noted.

The minister also stressed that joint work continues to find and neutralize mines and unexploded munitions in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.