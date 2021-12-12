Armenian political leadership did not completely abandon its provocative policy - FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12
Trend:
Armenia usually makes provocations before the announced talks, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.
Bayramov added that this is not accidental.
"This shows that the Armenian political leadership did not completely abandon its provocative policy," the minister said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev makes post on 18th death anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on 18th death anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev on Instagram (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members visit grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO)
U.S. Congressmen call on Ambassador Katherine Tai for strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties with Georgia
Azerbaijan faced information, hybrid and psychological wars from first days of independence - president's aide
Large number of ammunitions collected from abandoned Armenian positions in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO)