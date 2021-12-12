Azerbaijan highly appreciates results of first meeting of deputy FMs of five countries in Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

Trend:

A meeting of the deputy foreign ministers of five countries, namely, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Iran and Armenia, was held in Moscow a few days ago, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents initiated the "3 + 3" format," Bayramov added. "The negotiations were held upon this initiative. Armenia also did not dare to join this regional initiative. It made contradictory statements that excluded each other. Nevertheless, Armenia joined this format."

The minister added that the results of the negotiations on the first meeting can be highly appreciated.

"All sides discussed the restoration of peace and security in the region, including the implementation of transport projects," Bayramov said.

The minister stressed that a decision was made to hold the next meetings in other capitals of the abovementioned countries on a rotation basis.

"The foreign ministers will play a coordinating role in this sphere," Bayramov said. "The summits may be held in the future."