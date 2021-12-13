Preservation of cultural heritage is primary task in restoration of Shusha - Azerbaijani president's special rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

The primary task in the process of restoration of the city of Shusha is the preservation of the cultural heritage, the special representative of Azerbaijani president to Shusha [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] Aydin Karimov said at a round table on projects for the restoration of cultural heritage monuments in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to Karimov, a British company, local specialists, foreign companies working in Shusha participated in the development of a plan for the restoration of the city, and special attention is paid to coordination and planning of buildings.

"We must take into account the general landscape of the territory in order to maintain harmony in the architectural appearance of the city. Our primary tasks are the preservation of cultural heritage, restoration of monuments and further development of the city of Shusha as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan," he said.