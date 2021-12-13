President Ilham Aliyev talks about Qarabag football club's disallowed goal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

How can not they see a ball that has passed less than one meter from the goal line? President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said on Dec. 13 while receiving members of the Qarabag football team, which reached the playoff of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

“Okay, you didn’t see, are you blind, the side judge doesn’t see either, is he also blind? the president said. “How were these blind people recruited there?! Why do we come across this shameful situation related to the Qarabag matches?”

