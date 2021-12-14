Agreement on construction of railroad and highway from Azerbaijan via Armenia to Nakhchivan reached - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14
Trend:
At this stage, we have achieved an agreement on building the railroad connection from Azerbaijan, through Armenia to Nakhchivan and also agreement on construction of the highway, but the exact route of the highway has not yet been identified, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the press conference with the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trend reports.
"It is a matter of future discussions," the head of state said.
Will be updated
