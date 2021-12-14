Putin, Macron hope for productivity of upcoming meeting of leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Brussels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Trend:

On the initiative of the French side, a telephone conversation took place between President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, Trend reports citing Kremlin.

The parties examined in detail the state of affairs in the Karabakh settlement. Vladimir Putin briefed on the main results of the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 26, 2021 in Sochi, timed to coincide with the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration on Karabakh on November 10, 2020.

Putin told how the measures to comply with the ceasefire, restore trade, economic and transport links are being implemented.

The parties expressed the hope that the meeting of the heads of EU structures with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will also be successful.