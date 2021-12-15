Azerbaijani working groups of Interdepartmental Center visit Khojavand’s Hadrut settlement (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 16:31

Working groups of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters visited the settlement of Hadrut and the Azykh cave in Azerbaijan's Khojavand district (previously liberated from Armenian occupation), Trend reports on Dec. 15.

The visit was organized to examine the cultural, historical and religious monuments in the settlement of Tug and Chinarli and the Azykh cave in accordance with instructions voiced during the meeting of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with representatives of the public of the Khojavand district on October 9.

The delegation consists of the Working Groups on Science, Education and Culture and Urban Development of the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters.

At the end of the Middle Ages, Tug was one of the largest and most important settlements in the surrounding area. There are ruins of fortifications, streams that form pools, historical bridges of the 18th century. Two historical monuments located in the village of Tug are taken under state protection as monuments of republican significance, three - as monuments of local significance.

After a detailed examination of the historical sights of the village of Tug with the participation of members of both groups, an offsite meeting was held, at which detailed discussions were held on the "Concept for the development of tourism in Hadrut" and "Concept for the development of tourism in Tug", which were presented by the State Agency for Tourism.

Also, discussions were held on the creation of tourism and recreation zones in these territories, implementation of conservation and restoration projects related to the preservation of cultural heritage.

The visit of the working groups ended with a tour to the Azykh cave, which is of world importance, with the participation of specialists attracted by the Working Group on Science, Education and Culture.