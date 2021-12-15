President Zelensky invites President Ilham Aliyev to visit Ukraine (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 18:32)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President, I am very pleased to see you again," President Ilham Aliyev said.

"I remember your visit to Azerbaijan with pleasure," the Azerbaijani President said. "That visit was of great importance for the development of our bilateral relations. I am glad that all the instructions we gave after that visit are being implemented and Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations are developing successfully."

"We are successfully cooperating in many areas," President Ilham Aliyev said. "Of course, we are very interested in expanding these ties."

"Of course, personal contacts create special conditions for achieving these goals," the Azerbaijani President said. "I am sure that today's meeting will be very productive and successful."

"Today we will participate in the Eastern Partnership Summit together," President Ilham Aliyev said. "We have a lot of work today."

"Indeed, we have a lot of work," President Volodymyr Zelensky said. "Your Excellency, Mr. President, thank you for holding a separate meeting on the sidelines of the Summit. I also thank you for the continued political support for us from your country, for supporting our territorial integrity and sovereignty."

"I have very good memories of our meeting in Azerbaijan two years ago," President Volodymyr Zelensky said. "Azerbaijan is a very hospitable country. I take this opportunity to invite you to visit Ukraine. I was hoping that you would visit our country on the 30th anniversary of our independence, but I also understand that the situation in the world is difficult these days due to COVID."

"However, the 30th anniversary of independence is celebrated throughout the year – from August to August next year," the Ukrainian President said. "Therefore, I do hope that you will have the opportunity to come to Ukraine and we will look forward to your visit."

The sides also touched upon the activities of the intergovernmental commission, mutual visits of business delegations, and exchanged views on the development of economic and trade relations, especially cooperation in the field of energy.