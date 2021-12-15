France intends to participate in mine clearance operations in Azerbaijani liberated lands – ambassador (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:40)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

France intends to participate in mine clearance operations in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan settlement, said in an interview with Real TV, Trend reports.

The ambassador stressed that France hopes to speed up the dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“Our presence here was important,” Gross said. “We saw a mine near the village. We hope that we will have the opportunity to cooperate in the field of water supply, land reclamation, electrification.”

Gross stressed that the French government is ready to render support.

“There is a project on bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and France,” the ambassador added. “I am glad to see the development of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.”

“At the same time, we hope for peace and constant dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia for the development of both countries," the ambassador said.