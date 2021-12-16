More than 90% of work on new partnership agreement between Azerbaijan and EU completed - President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16
Trend:
More than 90 percent of work on a new partnership agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union completed, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit of the European Union, Trend reports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani president, Armenian PM holding informal meeting in Brussels on initiative of French president (PHOTO)
Negotiations with Armenia's PM, which went on for 5 hours, were held in constructive atmosphere - Azerbaijani president
South Gas Corridor is among largest infrastructure projects of 21st century - President Ilham Aliyev
OSCE MG can help in preparing peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev
More than 90% of work on new partnership agreement between Azerbaijan and EU completed - President Ilham Aliyev
Armenia has to work on peace agreement and to comply with normal behavior in 21st century - President Ilham Aliyev
MUSIAD is example of Azerbaijan-Turkey brotherhood - newly elected head of Azerbaijani office of MUSIAD
President Ilham Aliyev attended Eastern Partnership Summit of European Union in Brussels (PHOTO/VIDEO)
France intends to participate in mine clearance operations in Azerbaijani liberated lands – ambassador
Azerbaijani doctors operated on one of detained Armenian soldiers wounded in mid-Nov - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan, Armenia are neighbors anyway, none of us is going to fly away to another planet - President Ilham Aliyev
After Karabakh war, some countries appealed to Azerbaijan to learn from our experience – President Ilham Aliyev
About 30 soldiers were detained after Armenia’s military provocation in November and we do not hide the number - Azerbaijani president
We are victors, and this reality must be taken into account, Karabakh conflict is resolved - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan, Armenia reach full agreement about opening of railroad connection– President Ilham Aliyev
Signs of revanchism is visible in Armenian society, in their political spectrum - President Ilham Aliyev
Armenia must implement Azerbaijan’s Zangazur transport corridor project without any preconditions – Russian expert
Heads of Azerbaijan’s SMBDA, Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority meet in Riyadh