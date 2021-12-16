Active work underway to unblock transport communications in South Caucasus - Russia's deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Active work is underway to unblock transport communications in the South Caucasus, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said at the conference "Current state and prospects of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the context of integrated processes" in Baku, Trend reports.

“ADA University is a place where one would like to talk about the prospects of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the context of the integration of economic processes. Active work is underway to unblock transport communications, as well as on a mutual visit. We would like to talk about the potential that the integration processes that are taking place in Eurasia carry,” Overchuk said.

“Speaking about international relations, we mean a macroregion. We see what processes are going on in North America, Southeast Asia, we follow the processes of implementing the Chinese initiative One Belt - One Road. In fact, little is said about integration into the Eurasian economic zone. Now we need to develop and do everything possible to strengthen regional relations. Strengthening relations according to the formula of individual countries led to the idea of ​​multi-level integration,” he said.

According to Overchuk, during the formation of the Eurasian Economic Union, a number of countries aimed at regional integration immediately joined this structure.

“We are moving along the path of economic integration. Today we see that the region is turning into a macroregion, a single cooperation in the production and delivery of goods is being established. Today we are working to create a space for working citizens and the transportation of goods. The aggregate GDP of the EAEU countries amounted to $1.3 trillion, trade between the member countries of the organization - $55 billion. There is outstripping growth in trade. From January through September, trade rose 32.7 percent. We reached the pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels and exceeded them by about 10 percent. In our internal borders, we actually abandoned all types of control, except for border control," Overchuk said.

Also, Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the free movement of people is an important factor.

“Paying the same taxes without discrimination is a very important indicator,” he said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev