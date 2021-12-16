Azerbaijan always feels Russia’s support in ensuring stability in region - ADA University rector (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 12:44)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia expect a lot from the meeting in Brussels, Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev said at the conference "Current state and prospects of Russia-Azerbaijan relations in the context of integrated processes" in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 16.

“We have always felt Russia’s support in ensuring stability in the region and I hope that we will see this in the future,” Pashayev said.

Stressing that he was glad to see Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk at the event, the rector said that the Azerbaijan-Russia relations have deep roots.

While speaking about innovations and start-ups, Pashayev emphasized the importance of good, joint work, research.

The rector stressed that it is effective for science and progress.

“It is very important for Azerbaijani and Russian specialists to conduct joint research in the field of science within the integration process,” Pashayev added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev